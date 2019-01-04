Free SWIC classes teach computer, keyboarding and internet basics

SWIC

Learn the basics of using a computer, enhance typing skills and find techniques to navigate the internet with tuition-free classes offered by the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department in January.

These classes are designed for individuals who have little or no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate, comparable to a GED; recently earned a high school equivalency certificate; are English as a second language students; or participate in Department of Human Services programs.

The classes meet from 5:30-8:20 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 23, 28, 30, and Feb. 4 and 6.

The Keyboarding course will meet at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. This class is suggested as a preparation class for Microsoft Word.

The Introduction to the Internet course will meet at the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

A Computer Basics class will be offered at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. In this class, students will gain basic computer knowledge, become familiar with the Windows operating system and the internet.

For more information about these classes or to register, call the Belleville Campus at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5521; Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7396; or East St. Louis Community College Center at 618-874-6526.

