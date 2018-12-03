Free tai chi class for diabetics meets Thursdays in Alton

AMH logo

Diabetes can be a manageable disease, with diet and exercise being the focal points. More specifically, Alton Memorial Hospital yoga and tai chi instructor Betsy Smith offers a special tai chi class for diabetics from 7:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

The class also meets at 1 p.m. every Thursday except for the third Thursday of the month, when AMH diabetes educator Lisa James conducts her monthly diabetes support group.

The tai chi classes are free and meet at the AMH Human Motion Institute North location, 226 Regional Drive in Alton (between Target and Alton Square Mall just north of Homer Adams Parkway.)

For more information about the tai chi classes or the diabetes support group, call Lisa James or Debbie Frazier at (618) 463-7526.

Preview classes

Alton Memorial Hospital will be offering free previews of yoga and tai chi classes the week of Dec. 11-15 to give prospective class members a look in case they are interested in signing up for sessions in 2019.

All classes will be at the AMH Human Motion Institute North location (226 Regional Drive in Alton). Certified yoga instructor Betsy Smith leads the classes.

The schedule for the free previews is as follows:

Tai Chi: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11

Py-Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11

Tai Chi: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11

Diabetes Tai Chi: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13

Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13

Yoga: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15

To sign up for sessions in 2019 (the first sessions begin the week of Jan. 8), call (800) 392-0936.

