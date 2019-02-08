Free tax prep available for income-qualified taxpayers

× Expand taxes

United Way 2-1-1 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services to families with a household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. Last year, the partnership filed more than 18,600 tax returns in the St. Louis region, helping local low- and middle-income families receive nearly $18 million in tax refunds.

“United Way believes in supporting the efforts of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program partners to help thousands of people in the St. Louis region,” United Way community economic development director Debbie Irwin said. “Working families often struggle to save or make ends meet. Free tax preparation services and access to the earned income tax credit helps working families boost income, allowing them to save for emergencies, pay down debt and catch up on bills. Research also shows long-term benefits such as improved education and health outcomes for children and families, a worthy investment.”

United Way’s tax coalition partners include Metropolitan St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Gateway EITC Community Coalition, National Association of Black Accountants, and St. Louis Tax Assistance Program. In 2018, 877 volunteers worked through the coalitions to provide services for the region, helping households save about $5 million in tax preparation services.

Anyone interested in receiving tax preparation help and who is eligible under the $55,000 household income threshold may contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting 211helps.org for information on qualifications, locations, dates and a list of documents required for services. Sites operate on an appointment or walk-in basis.

The coalitions also focus on bringing awareness to individuals and families who qualify to receive a refund through the earned income tax credit, a federal tax credit designed to help people increase their financial stability. The average national EITC refund in 2018 was $2,488. According to the IRS, in 2018, more than 25 million workers and families nationwide received more than $63 billion in EITC.

The following locations, dates and times are available for Saturday walk-in sites. United Way provides information and referral to all free income tax sites in the greater St. Louis region through its United Way 2-1-1 navigation center.

Madison County Super Saturday Sites

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas in Edwardsville

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from Feb. 16 through March 16

Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from Jan. 26 through April 13

Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday from Feb. 9 through April 6