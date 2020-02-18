Free tax preparation available

× Expand taxes

United Way 2-1-1 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services to families with a household income of $56,000 or less in 2019. Residents can dial 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org for more information.

“Last year, the partnership filed nearly 18,000 tax returns in the St. Louis region, helping local low- and middle-income families receive more than $17 million in tax refunds,” said Debbie Irwin, community economic development director, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Through free tax preparation services, we hope to again help many working families this year receive all of the tax credits they qualify for, including the Earned Income Tax Credit.

United Way’s tax coalition partners include Metropolitan St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Gateway EITC Community Coalition, National Association of Black Accountants, and St. Louis Tax Assistance Program. In 2019, 798 volunteers worked through the coalitions to provide free tax preparation services for people across the region.

Anyone interested in receiving tax preparation help and who is eligible under the $56,000 household income threshold may contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org/free-tax-prep for information on qualifications, locations and dates of tax sites, and a list of documents required for services. Sites operate on an appointment or walk-in basis.

Sites offering free tax preparation services on Saturdays in the Madison County area:

Edwardsville Public Library

112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville

9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through March 14; appointment required, call (618) 692-7556

Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through April 11

Six Mile Regional Library

2001 Delmar Ave.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. every Saturday through April 4; appointment required, call (618) 501-4791

The coalitions also focus on bringing awareness to individuals and families who qualify to receive a refund through the Earned Income Tax Credit, a federal tax credit designed to help people increase their financial stability. The average national refund in 2019 was $2,504. According to the IRS, in 2019, more than 25 million workers and families nationwide received about $61 billion.

“Working families often struggle to save or make ends meet,” Irwin said. “Free tax preparation services and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit helps working families boost income, allowing them to save for emergencies, pay down debt and catch up on bills. Research also shows long-term benefits such as improved education and health outcomes for children and families, a worthy investment.”