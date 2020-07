Community Christmas

Freer Auto Body is changing up its annual Christmas in July fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no raffle this year, so organizers say donations will be needed. Sloppy Joe carry-outs and cheesecake will be available from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Freer Auto Body, 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey.

Proceeds from the event benefit Community Christmas, a charitable event for needy families.

