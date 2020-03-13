Friends of Art auction canceled

SIUE logo

The Friends of Art and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design has canceled the 43rd annual art auction on Friday, March 20.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health issue, SIUE is suspending all university-sponsored events with 50 or more attendees immediately through April 10 to ensure the safety of students, staff, faculty and the community.

Since l977, the Friends of Art, a nonprofit, self-supporting organization, has assisted the SIUE Department of Art and Design with this event. For more information on the Friends of Art, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art or foasiue.org, the Friends of Art Facebook page or by email at friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter