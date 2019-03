× Expand Ryan Collins with his Kurt Cobain painting

After nearly a 20-year hiatus, Ryan Collins has returned to his passion — drawing and painting.

A self-taught artist who loved drawing as a child, Collins’ creative force is flowing once again.

“As a kid, I always loved to draw, as long as I can remember,” he said. “I would go out and play with friends, then I would hole myself up in my room and just draw.”

Unfortunately, life got in the way and Collins, who grew up in the East Alton area, didn’t do much drawing for nearly 20 years. It wasn’t until a friend brought him a notepad and charcoal pencils that the itch returned.

“One day I was bored, then I started drawing,” he said.

A divorce, as well as the loss of his job with Olin Corp., triggered a hard period that stifled his creative juices. The delivery from his friend reminded Collins where his passion lay.

And then an art kit that he still had lying around his apartment started calling.

“There were watercolors in there. I locked myself up in my apartment for a weekend and I painted my heart out,” he said. “That morphed into acrylic paintings. I still did the charcoal, then I did colored pencil, then I started doing oil paintings.”

And the artist found the joy and peace in art he thought was gone forever.

“I was lost a little bit and when I got back into this, I found happiness,” he said. “It was a good outlet.”

Each painting tells a compelling story of a period in the artist’s life, including a portrait of “Animal” from The Muppets. Using crayons in a conventional sense, he also melted crayons down and added a distinctive flair in an attempt to capture a childlike wonder.

“I needed to take a break from a commission I was doing,” he said. “There happened to be some crayons around. So I told myself I was going to take it back to my roots, back when I was a kid.”

Collins auctioned off the drawing for a good cause, selling it for $300 and donating the proceeds to My Stuff Bags Foundation, a charity that helps abused, neglected or abandoned children by providing them with new belongings.

Another intriguing work is a charcoal and colored pencil drawing of a black Labrador retriever. His father had recently lost his companion, Lucy. So, for Father’s Day, he created her likeness as a gift.

The self-impact of creating art is represented in one special piece. One night, Collins was on the edge of having a nervous breakdown, deciding to paint his emotions rather than being engulfed by them. It’s an acrylic painting that represents those emotions.

While the ultimate goal is to make his art into a career, a feeling of fulfillment is still the top priority.

“I have a lot to be thankful for,” he said. “I have a wonderful son, and I don’t need a lot of material stuff. The happiness isn’t within the material possessions.”

