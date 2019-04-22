Full nursing scholarship available annually to AHS students

Nancy Carroll Allen

Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College has received an unprecedented gift that will provide, annually, a full scholarship to an Alton High School student or graduate pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

This is the first Goldfarb scholarship that covers total tuition and fees.

The gift was made by Nancy Carroll Allen, a 1965 alumna of Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and former staff member of Jewish Hospital, now known as Barnes-Jewish Hospital. A native of Alton, Allen has specified the scholarship be offered to a candidate who attended her high school and is currently active in the Alton community.

To learn more about the Nancy Carroll Allen Scholarship Fund, contact the financial aid department at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College at gson-financialaid@barnesjewishcollege.edu or call (314) 454-7055.

Allen and her husband, Dr. Robert Allen, met while working at Jewish Hospital. Robert Allen became a renowned physician-scientist, conducting pioneering work in the diagnosis and understanding of deficiencies of vitamin B12 and folate. His research led him to develop a test to measure B12 that is now used by clinical laboratories throughout the world. Working alongside her husband, Nancy Allen was the clinical coordinator of human studies using the new test. The Allens are now retired and engaged in giving back.

“We’re grateful to the Allens for their visionary philanthropy and generous spirit that will enable more students to follow their dreams of becoming nurses,” said Nancy Ridenour, the Maxine Clark and Bob Fox dean and professor at Goldfarb School of Nursing and president of Barnes-Jewish College. “More than ever, these scholarships are essential so we can attract the best and brightest as future nurses to meet the growing needs in health care.”

In making their generous gift, Allen says she was grateful for a scholarship that made it possible for her to attend nursing school and wanted to use her resources to “pay it forward” to students from her community.

The gift was made through The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which supports Goldfarb.

