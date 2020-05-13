Fund supports SIUE students during pandemic

× Expand spring 04-21-20 Rendleman "e"

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Foundation combined with the Office of Student Affairs in April to implement the Student Emergency Assistance Fund in response to student needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative has already raised more than $45,000.

SIUE recently received funding through the federal stimulus package The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $4.8 million to directly support students with emergency grants for COVID-19 related expenses. One of the guidelines is that students must be eligible for Title IV federal financial aid to receive a grant.

“Unfortunately, the federal act does not fund those students who are already participating in fully online programs, our international students or our DACA students," said Kara Shustrin, SIUE dean of students. “But with the help of the SIUE Foundation, we are able to assist those who may not be eligible for CARES Act grants.”

The SEAF provides emergency, short-term financial assistance to currently enrolled students who are unable to meet essential expenses to complete the spring 2020 semester due to unexpected hardship related to the pandemic. The program is designed to offer financial assistance to students in the form of one-time grants not to exceed $500.

“Since the state’s stay-at-home order in March, we had many students who lacked the necessary resources to continue classes online or cover essential expenses during the past eight weeks,” Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Rachel Stack said. “We are able to assist students who may not have access to continue their classes online. We are supporting international students who will not be able to return to their home countries. We’re helping to ensure students have access to food.”

The number of students who can be served by the SEAF is subject to the availability of funds. The fund is sustained by contributions from alumni, parents, faculty, students, staff and friends of SIUE. Disbursement of funds are made on a case-by-case basis after review by representatives of Student Affairs and Financial Aid.

For more information, visit siue.edu/student-affairs. To donate, visit siuegive.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter