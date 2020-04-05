Funding available for public safety agencies to address pandemic

Justice Department

The Department of Justice is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies across the nation respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

State Administering Agencies can apply directly to the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs for funding to distribute throughout the state. Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program can also apply directly to BJA. The following jurisdictions in Southern Illinois are immediately eligible to receive grants in these amounts, totaling over $500,000:

Alton: $38,809

Belleville: $56,288

East St. Louis: $191,391

Granite City: $48,268

Jefferson County: $58,008

Madison County: $58,008

Mount Vernon: $46,425

St. Clair County: $58,008

A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt in every corner of our society, including our local public safety efforts,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft said. “These extra funds will make a significant difference and should serve as yet another sign that all of us are truly in this fight together.”

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan said. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

The solicitation will remain open for at least 60 days. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may also be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, visit https://www.ojp.gov/.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.

