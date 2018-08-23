Funeral homes donate $10,000 to Gordon Moore project

× Expand Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home and Staten Fine Funeral Home owners Timothy Kallal and Craig Schaaf join members of the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project committee.

The Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project is proud to recognize Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home and Staten Fine Funeral Home owners Timothy Kallal and Craig Schaaf for their generous $10,000 donation to the project. The project to renovate the Alton park has so far raised $480,000, which exceeds the initial goal of $425,000.

“Thank you to all the local organizations and residents that have contributed to this project,” committee member Dale Blachford of Liberty Bank said. “The committee also recognizes and thanks the many local trade unions that have donated their time and effort to the park’s construction projects.”

Work is progressing at the park, with a goal of having the new concession stands and soccer fields open in September. For those wanting additional information or to contribute, contact Blachford at (618) 462-7000.

