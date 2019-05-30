Furniture store offers discounts for customers affected by flooding

Art Van Furniture

Art Van Furniture is all about families, and is stepping up to help residents experiencing devastating damage from flooding in the St. Louis region.

Starting today (Thursday), Art Van Furniture will extend its best pricing, the company’s employee family purchase pricing, to victims who incurred damage through the Art Van Furniture and Mattress Emergency Flooding Relief Program.

Guests at Art Van Furniture’s showrooms in Fairview Heights, Ill., and in Missouri stores in O’Fallon, Affton, Richmond and Bridgeton affected by this month’s severe weather are asked to bring in photos of their damaged furniture and mattresses, or an insurance claim, to receive 40 percent off new furniture and mattresses. The one-time purchase offer requires store or sales manager approval and expires on Nov. 29.

“We want to do all we can to assist families in and around St. Louis whose homes and furnishings have been damaged by flooding,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “Art Van is committed to helping our guests repair and refurnish their homes.”

