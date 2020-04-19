Furry friends in need

× Expand voren1 - stock.adobe.com Kitten and puppy. Kitten and puppy isolated on a white background.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on area animal shelters.

Having to close to the public as non-essential businesses, these nonprofit facilities are struggling to keep the animals they are housing cared for, let alone accepting newcomers.

Hope Animal Rescues and 5A’s Animal Shelter in Godfrey, as well as Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, are all no-kill shelters, so guests are there to stay for now.

“We’re not bringing animals in, and we’re not adopting animals out right now,” 5A’s director Rick Jun said. “We get phone calls, but for safety’s sake we’d be better off not doing anything. We tell people as soon as we can, we will.”

Jackie Peipert of Riverbend Humane Society echoed the same sentiment.

Jackie Spiker of Hope Rescues admits their facility is in a slightly different predicament. While their adoptions aren’t on hold, they are limited, and they don’t accept animals from the public.

“Our adoptions are in the tank, because not many adoptions are going to happen during this time,” Spiker said. “The way the rescue works, which is different from open-door shelters, it rescues dogs from animal control the day they are to be euthanized. If we can’t open up rooms, we can’t go save those dogs.”

Spiker said Hope Rescues is still trying to do some adoptions, but there are many safety restrictions.

“We’re only inviting one family per day and we’re not even getting that many applications right now,” Spiker said. “They can come meet a dog, but we can’t let them walk through the building and those things because it’s not safe. They apply for a specific dog, they come out and meet that dog outside in a fenced area. We are there in masks, practicing distancing, but if that doesn’t work they have to go. We can’t keep pulling dogs and raising the bar for cross-contamination or infection.”

The public needs to do its part in helping, by continuing to care for pets during this pandemic and looking to help strays that may show up. Peipert said first check to see if that stray has gotten lost and can be returned home.

“It could be lost, so check with a veterinarian to see if they have a microchip,” Peipert said. “Feed and water it, post some pictures. Some of these animals have been cared for, and when they’re out on their own they’re completely helpless.”

While the public can help in that way, donations of supplies and money are always welcome.

Both 5A’s and Riverbend Humane Society had thrift shops supporting them with funds. The 5A’s Thrift Shop in Alton supported 5A’s, while Nancie’s Fancies in Wood River helped Riverbend Humane Society. Both are shut down now.

Spiker said fundraisers have been postponed supporting Hope Rescues, too.

“We had four fundraisers planned during this time and we had to cancel all of them, so the rescue has lost a lot of its income,” Spiker said. “As a nonprofit, all of our income comes from donations, fundraisers and adoption fees.”

Monetary donations can be made through the facilities’ websites or social media accounts. Supplies can be dropped off at the facilities, as dog and cat food as well as other pet caring supplies are always welcome.

“We are still taking donations in money and supplies,” Jun said. “Anyone wanting to help, please call the shelter and someone will coordinate who to drop it off with.”

Peipert explained that while animal supplies are definitely welcomed, cleaning supplies are also valuable for the shelters.

“Some of the things as simple as a gallon of bleach was difficult to find,” Peipert said. “Paper towels, wipes, they use Pine-Sol a lot, and all that became very difficult to find. They go through a lot of trash bags, too.”

Hope Animal Rescues

Mailing address:

P.O. Box 397

Godfrey, IL 62035

Email: admin@hoperescues.com

(618) 979-1908 or (636) 212-0363

hoperescues.org

5A’s Animal Shelter

4530 N. Alby St.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-3702

fiveas.org

Riverbend Humane Society

23402 Crystal Lake Road

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-7299

Follow on Facebook

Numbers at facilities

Hope Animal Rescues — 120 dogs

5A’s Animal Shelter — 49 dogs, 22 cats

Riverbend Humane Society — 13 dogs, 50 cats

