Future attorneys eligible for law firm scholarship

The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is offering a $1,000 scholarship to three seniors from high schools in St. Clair, Madison and Washington counties.

Interested applicants should complete this application and return it by April 12 to:

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD.

Debbie Bollinger

23 Public Square, Suite 300

P.O. Box 307

Belleville, IL 62220

dbollinger@mmrltd.com

Applicants should be:

1. A current senior at a St. Clair, Madison or Washington County high school.

2. Planning a career as an attorney.

3. Earning a grade-point average of at least 3.0.

4. Earning an ACT score of at least 26 or SAT of at least 1180.

5. Ranked in the upper 25 percent of the graduating class.

6. Involved in school activities such as student government, debate, history club, and Model United Nations.

Along with the application, applicants must submit a typed, double-spaced essay not to exceed 500 words (two pages) outlining his or her academic background, interest in the legal profession and reasons for pursuing this career.

Download the application here.

