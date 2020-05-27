G.R.O.W. cancels June meeting

The June meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education is canceled.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive in Edwardsville.

The lesson for the evening will be Communicating with individuals with Dementia, a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. G.R.O.W. is a nonprofit organization.This is a free community event, all are welcome. Participants are asked to bring food or paper products to donate for the local food pantry.

