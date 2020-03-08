Garden show will celebrate Lewis and Clark’s 50th anniversary

Print

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Monticello Sculpture Gardens will celebrate the college’s 50th anniversary during the 2020 interactive summer garden show, Golden Jubilee.

“The garden show at L&C brings visitors to the village of Godfrey, and we are very lucky to have the college with the beauty and history connected with the school,” Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said.

This year’s show will feature approximately one dozen decade-themed pocket gardens spread across the Godfrey Campus, which will invite visitors to follow a journey through 50 years.

“For the past several years, our garden show team has been looking forward to Lewis and Clark’s 50th anniversary,” L&C Horticulture Manager Ethan Braasch said. “We knew that we had to do something spectacular in order to celebrate this highly anticipated occasion. I am confident that both returning guests and new visitors will be blown away by the bold display we are preparing. Golden Jubilee will give our community the opportunity to learn about the history of the college, reminisce about bygone decades, and spend quality time appreciating the beauty of nature.”

Some highlights this year will include The Grove, near the McPike Math and Science Complex; Rivers of Color, which runs through the center of campus; the Living Wall, outside the Hatheway Cultural Center; and Fountain Court, just behind the Main Complex.

“Each Golden Jubilee pocket garden will commemorate a decade, achievement, or history at Lewis and Clark,” L&C Gardener Katie Piper said. “The ‘70s- and ‘80s-themed gardens will bring nostalgia with quirky colorful plants and props. A Victorian-themed garden will hold bold foliage with blooms that hummingbirds will love! Our school spirit will even be on display this year. I’m excited for the educational aspect in some of our gardens as well. Visitors will find medicinal plants installed near the nursing building and will also learn about different garden designs to fit specific needs they may have in their home gardens.”

The Living Wall will feature a selfie station, and the display gardens in the Rivers of Color will offer visitors the opportunity to utilize tried and true or brand-new horticulture techniques themselves. Even more interactive experiences are being cultivated, and additional details will be released soon.

Golden Jubilee is the Monticello Sculpture Gardens’ eighth annual curated garden show. Previous shows have included SENSE-sational Blooms (2019), Bicentennial Blooms (2018), Solar Flair (2017), Gardens through the Looking Glass (2016), Garden of Eatin’ (2015), Bee-Dazzled (2014) and Menagerie in Bloom (2013).

The gardens will be open for self-guided tours from June-August. Maps will be available at the Security Building, and informative panels throughout the gardens will inform and entertain tourists.

Guided group tours are also available during the college’s regular business hours. For more information or to schedule a group tour, email ebraasch@lc.edu or call (618) 468-3140.

The gardens are supported by generous donations from private donors and groups, including the village of Godfrey, Joan and Charles Sheppard, Tri-County FS Inc., Ball Horticultural, Josephine’s, L&C Student Government Association, John Medwedeff, Alton Community Service League, Monticello College Foundation and its alumnae, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. Technical assistance and permanent installations have been provided by the Missouri Botanical Garden, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Godfrey Women’s Club, and the family of Peg Schmidt.

Sponsorships are still available for the pocket gardens. For information, contact the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation at (618) 468-2011.

