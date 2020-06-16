Gateway appoints new CEO

Moore

Gateway Regional Medical Center announced Bob Moore has been named chief executive officer.

“An Illinois native, Moore comes to us with a deep understanding of our community,” Gateway Regional Medical Center Board Chair Rosemarie Brown said. “His strong background and familiarity with our state positions us for exciting growth in the future.”

An accomplished healthcare executive with more than 30 years’ experience, Moore brings a passion for improving local access to quality care to the Granite City area. He has led innovative efforts in improving quality, reducing readmissions, physician recruitment, patient satisfaction and more while serving as CEO of rural hospitals and large acute and tertiary health systems in Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Most recently, Moore served as CEO of Galesburg Cottage Hospital & Clinics. Before his time at Galesburg, he served as CEO of Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Fla. In just two years, Moore led improvements in HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scores, quality outcomes and hospital-acquired condition and infection rates. Under his leadership, the hospital also experienced improved net revenue to enable future investments.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to spend some time with sister facilities in Illinois, including Gateway,” Moore said. “I continue to be inspired by the entire team’s dedication to serving their community well. I am confident in the outstanding team I’ve met already. I’m eager to get started and to continue getting to know everyone. Granite City has a bright future ahead.”

Moore earned his masters of business administration from Northcentral University in Prescott, Ariz., and master of science management from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. Additionally, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois College in Jacksonville and a certificate in hospital administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. Moore is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“With Bob at the helm of our organization, we remain steadfast in our goal to serve the health care needs of our neighbors,” Brown added.

