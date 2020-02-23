Gateway Regional Medical Center diverting obstetrics patients

Gateway Regional Medical Center

Because of a temporary schedule fluctuation, Gateway Regional Medical Center will not be admitting patients on its Women and Newborn Unit until 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 5. During these dates, the hospital will divert patients to the closest facility.

The hospital will continue to provide emergent obstetrics evaluations in its Emergency Department. Patients with previously scheduled deliveries have been contacted and hospital staff members are working closely with area obstetricians to ensure continuity of care for patients.

"We appreciate your patience during this period of time as we honor our commitment to provide the highest quality of care for every patient," a hospital press release states.

For more information, contact Beth Ann Gailey at (618) 558-1023 or BethAnn_Gailey@QuorumHealth.com.