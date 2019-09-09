Gateway Regional Medical Center makes plans for new urgent care building

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Construction is underway for a new Gateway Regional Medical Center urgent care building at Maryville Road.

Gateway Regional Medical Center plans to open a new urgent care clinic this fall for Granite City area residents.

The new building, at 3912 Maryville Road in Granite City, is scheduled to open in October. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Construction began earlier this year.

“That was in conjunction with a new Glen Carbon office that our ENT (ear, nose and throat department) is going into,” said Beth Ann Gailey, Gateway’s director of public relations and marketing. “Our Troy location now has extended hours and has a walk-in clinic as well, so we kind of did all three of those locations this year. They’re all in conjunction with the same builder, so it kind of worked out that he was building all three locations.”

Dr. Rajinder Mahay, a longtime Granite City area physician, has an office at 3908 Maryville Road and will move into the new building in October.

“We had been talking about this for probably a couple of years to try to find the right location,” Gailey said. “It all worked out that we were ready to move Dr. Mahay into a new facility. A builder was building that location and it worked out for us. We knew that we wanted to add an urgent care type of facility in the Granite City-Pontoon Beach area and to have a building with Dr. Mahay, who has been a staple in the community for so long, it worked out.”

Gailey said a new urgent care building was needed because more people are going to urgent care than the emergency room.

“That’s just another opportunity to get people in a different way (to get immediate care),” she said. “It’s not always convenient to go to the doctor between the hours of 8-4. We all have work at that particular time.”

The new clinic will be in a bustling business district that includes three banks, a church and Irwin Chapel funeral home.

“We have another podiatrist that’s around that location, so it works out perfectly,” Gailey said. “Dr. Mahay has been in that building for a while and he works in that location and at the hospital location (downtown). That’s such a busy area, so that recognition of the Gateway logo will help.”

History of urgent care

First urgent cares opened in the United States in the 1970s and were founded by emergency medical physicians

Urgent cares have expanded to about 10,000 locations in the country

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter