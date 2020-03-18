Gateway Regional Medical Center prepared for coronavirus cases

Gateway Regional Medical Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is responding to an outbreak of a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been detected in Illinois.

“We work closely with our local health department to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Ed Cunningham, CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center. “To date, we have not treated any patients known to have coronavirus, though we are actively screening patients for symptoms. We have a large population over 60 years old and from what we know, the virus is more severe in that population as well as for any individuals who have underlying health conditions.

“Our clinical team and infection control leaders are trained and equipped to care for patients,” Cunningham said. “We want to be more proactive rather than reactive as a community. We encourage everyone to help prevent the spread of illness by being vigilant about hand-washing and covering a cough or sneeze. If you suspect you may be infected, please call your health care provider in advance. This will help your health care provider take steps necessary to keep other people from potentially being exposed.”

For patients referred by a primary care physician or local health department for CDC-indicated COVID-19 screenings, a trailer outside of the hospital’s Emergency Room entrance will be utilized.

What you can do to help?

Here are a few simple steps everyone can do to reduce the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often and for 20 seconds

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

• Avoid touching surfaces and then touching your face

• Practice social distancing, keeping more than six feet between each other

• Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

• If you feel sick, stay home

Gateway Regional Medical Center has received numerous questions from the community about COVID-19. The hospital strongly encourages individuals with questions about COVID-19 to call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@Illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter