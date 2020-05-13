Gateway resumes pandemic-postponed procedures

Gateway Regional Medical Center

Gateway Regional Medical Center will resume services that had previously been restricted because of the coronavirus outbreak. A phased reactivation began May 11 in accordance with Illinois Department of Health guidelines.

“Like so many hospitals across the country, we have focused our services on the pandemic while managing the financial pressures associated with pausing elective procedures,” said Patrick Garvey, Interim CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center. “But unlike hospitals in more populated regions, we have treated very few COVID-19 cases and look forward to resuming our full range of essential services.”

The hospital’s reactivation plan will include resuming surgical procedures, ambulatory surgery center, outpatient clinics, lab services, primary care clinics and behavioral health units. Imaging Centers will resume May 18. To meet state guidelines and requirements on personal protective equipment supply, infection control, and support services, patients receiving surgical procedures must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and self-quarantine until the day of surgery after being tested.

“The hospital has always had stringent infection control protocols in place, and we’ve enhanced those precautions in light of COVID-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Adams said. “It’s important that we get back to taking care of community members who are waiting to take care of sometimes painful conditions. We’re ready to safely welcome patients for those postponed surgeries.”

“As we cautiously look ahead to the next few weeks and months, our community members are encouraged to continue seeking health care, especially when a medical emergency arises,” Garvey said. “In a concerning trend, 29 percent of adults who responded to a recent American College of Emergency Physicians poll said they had avoided medical care because they were concerned about contracting COVID-19.”

Gateway Regional Medical Center remains committed to protecting the safety of patients, employees and visitors. Employees wear personal protective equipment and are temperature screened prior to entering the facility and interacting with patients.

The hospital has not treated any patients with COVID-19; however, if a patient displays symptoms, he or she is isolated in a private room away from other patient care areas. Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed are still encouraged to contact their health care provider before coming to the hospital.

“We understand how a global pandemic of this nature raises concerns and fear in people,” Adams said. “We want our community to be assured we continue to be vigilant in our implementation of infection prevention protocols and are here to care for you in a safe environment. Please do not hesitate to seek care.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter