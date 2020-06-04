Gavin Witsken wins scholarship from Midwest Members Credit Union

Witsken

Midwest Members Credit Union announced the winner of the 2020 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Civic Memorial High School graduate Gavin Witsken.

Witsken was involved in many of the school’s activities and organizations, including wrestling, football, science club, Spanish club, Lifesavers, Scholastic Bowl, Drama Club, as well as being cast for leading roles in many musicals and plays. The latest was being cast as the lead role, Claude Frollo, in the spring musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Witsken also excelled in the classroom and received many honors and awards from his time at Civic Memorial. Some of the honors were the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, Illinois State Scholar Award, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, International Thespian Honor Society, Senior Olympiad participant, KMOX/Southeast Missouri State University Student of the Achievement Program winner and high honor roll (maintaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for all grading periods).

He was also active in his community, volunteering for organizations like Bucket Brigade, Special Olympics and Faith Fellowship Church.

Witsken will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a mathematics degree.

