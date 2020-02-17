GCHS band members receive all-state honors

× Expand The Granite City High School band had seven members selected to participate in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Festival on Feb. 1 in Peoria, including (from left) Connor Brewer, John Lucas, Janiya Fair, Lexi Kunz, Maya Chapman, Brennan Whittleman and Owen Cole.

Seven members of the Granite City High School band were selected to participate in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Festival on Feb. 1 at the Peoria Civic Center.

They were Connor Brewer (euphonium), Maya Chapman (trumpet), Owen Cole (trumpet), Janiya Fair (clarinet), Lexi Kunz (percussion), John Lucas (trombone) and Brennan Whittleman (clarinet).

“One of the real joys of being a music teacher is having the opportunity to work with such talented students,” band director Wyatt Roberds said. “This is the highest honor high school musicians can receive, and we are extremely proud of them.”

The Illinois Music Education Association is an organization established to provide music-making opportunities for the most talented music students in the state. Outstanding students undergo a rigorous audition procedure based on musical etudes, scales, and sight-reading in order to be selected to participate in the district festival in November. Students receiving high scores at the ILMEA district festival advanced to perform at the all-state festival in Peoria.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter