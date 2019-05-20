GCHS student to renovate shot put area for Eagle Scout project

× Expand photo submitted by Kurt Clark Kurt Clark with Granite City Alumni Association committeemen (from left) Chris Mitchell, Vince Willaredt, Bret Ware and GCHS principal Daren DePew

Granite City High School student Kurt Clark (class of 2020) is on a mission to become an Eagle Scout. To do so, he must complete his service project — renovating the GCHS shot put area.

“In the spring, it gets really rainy and nasty and there are a bunch of potholes out in the field,” Clark said. “It can get pretty bad. People are out there practicing, then suddenly they are twisting their ankles and falling over. It doesn’t look that great. Whenever you see nicer schools like Edwardsville and Collinsville, they have these pits and they don’t have these kinds of issues. So, I figured if we can have this, it can boost the school, the teams and it would be a nice thing to show off at our meets.”

Clark became involved with Scouting when he was in first grade. He says it’s something he wants to stick with for the rest of his life.

“We received the paper in class, and I was like, ‘I want to do something new,’” he said. “Whenever I got to sixth grade, that is when I became a Boy Scout. I met my best friend, and I have always had great experiences through camps and meetings. Hopefully my children will be involved with the Scouts, too.”

When Clark joined the track team in seventh grade, he didn’t realize how important the sport would be for him. He chose to renovate the shot put area as his service project to give back to those who have influenced his life.

“Scouting and track has been such a big part of my life,” he said. “They have both helped me do a lot of things, and my current coach has brought me up in so many different ways. I want to give back. I feel this project is a great way to represent track and Scouting.”

The project is scheduled to begin on the second or third weekend in June and take two or three days. It has received approval from the Granite City School Board and Eagle Board.

Initially, Clark had a couple challenges to overcome.

“At first, the project was not looked at very openly by a member of the School Board,” he said. “I persevered and got everything going and the School Board eventually approved it. I also had to make sure I had sound info and the right materials from the Eagle Board. Those were the only challenges I have had so far.”

Clark has received a lot of support for his project from the track team and the GCHS community. The Granite City Alumni Association has set up a donation page with a goal to raise $2,000.

“One of the facets of the Granite City Alumni Association is to support community-based projects such as this,” said Vince Willaredt, Granite City High School teacher and Alumni Association committeeman.

“We want to be a resource to help with fundraising efforts and inform and connect our alumni to these events. We have a wealth of knowledge, skillsets and energy that we can utilize in our graduates. Folks want to help. The GCAA gives them structure to do so.”

In addition to the donation page, Clark is organizing a fundraiser at Dairy Queen on Nameoki Road.

“I believe this project will be very beneficial, not only to the track team, but to Granite City High School,” Clark said.

To donate, visit the website and click the Give Back to GC tab, which will show a link to Clark’s project.

