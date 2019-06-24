GCS Credit Union awards Nicole R. Thorp scholarship

× Expand GCS Credit Union President Keith Burton and Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship winner Lydia Sheridan

GCS Credit Union has awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Lydia Sheridan of Granite City High School.

GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on effective money habits and who are actively involved in school and the community. Nicole R. Thorp, whom the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Sheridan’s community work includes volunteering with 3 Little Birds 4 Life, whose mission is to bring hope and happiness to adults with cancer. She also volunteers to train youth soccer participants and helps coach with the Girls on the Run organization. She is planning to attend Saint Louis University as a business management major with a minor in international business.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits.

“Personal money habits are the key to graduating college without a mound of debt,” Sheridan said. “I think it’s important to stay focused on achieving your goals, including financial goals.”

GCS wishes Lydia the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her goals.

