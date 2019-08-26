GCS employees donate $1,000 to The BackStoppers

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise approximately $1,031 in August to benefit The BackStoppers.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during August.

The BackStoppers support families of fallen heroes by paying off all debt, providing health and dental insurance, reimbursing for out-of-pocket medical expenses and assisting with tuition and education cost from day care through university.

The BackStoppers supports approximately 80 families with 65 dependent children. They have supported more than 160 families since 1959 and provide roughly $1.5 million in assistance annually.

To support The BackStoppers, complete the donation form at backstoppers.org/donate or mail donations to P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. Donations help families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

