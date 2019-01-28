GCS employees donate $1,001 to Soup-N-Share

× Expand Soup-n-Share President Sherrie Hare and GCS Lee Avenue employees

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,001 in January to benefit the local Soup-N-Share outreach program.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays in January.

Soup-N-Share’s mission is to eliminate hunger in the community and surrounding areas by distributing food to families, offering free clothing, and providing educational resources.

“This donation could not have been donated at a better time,” Soup-N-Share President Sherrie Hare said. “Due to the government shutdown, we are extending our food pantry hours. Thank you, GCS Credit Union employees!”

To volunteer an afternoon to stock food pantry items and see first-hand the families who are helped weekly, email Sherrie Hare at sherrie@soupnshare.org.

