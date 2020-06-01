GCS employees donate $1,100 to Gateway Regional Medical Center

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,100 in May to benefit Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

GCS Credit Union focuses on giving back to the community and caring for the credit union’s members.

“We wanted to say thank you to all essential workers who are providing services that people rely on every day,” a credit union press release states. “These individuals have given 110 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve to be recognized.”

During May, GCS employees made a monetary donation to Gateway Regional Medical Center, helping supply the employee candy cart at Gateway. In addition to staff donations, GCS provided 20 care packages to police officers, firefighters and post offices. GCS has also donated bandanas to the hospital staff at Memorial Hospital.

“There are many times where these essential employees will miss a meal because of their job requirements,” the release states. “Our mission during the COVID-19 pandemic is to lift up our community and help these individuals get through their toughest days.”

