GCS employees donate $725 to Glen Ed Pantry

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $725 in September to benefit Glen Ed Pantry.

In an effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during September.

The pantry supports individuals and families whose household income falls below federal poverty guidelines. They supply items such as food, clothing, school supplies, Christmas and Thanksgiving baskets, vision exams, eyewear, and referrals to other agencies and groups for rent and utility assistance.

Glen Ed Pantry has more than 500 volunteers annually and serves about 300 families each month. To be supported by the Glen Ed Pantry, clients must live within the Edwardsville School District limits.

To support Glen Ed Pantry, complete the donation form at glenedpantry.org/home and mail your donations to P.O. Box 756, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

