GCS employees donate $985 to St. John’s Community Care

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $985 in February to benefit St. John’s Community Care.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

St. John’s Community Care offers many free or low-cost programs, support groups and a medical equipment loan closet for aging and disabled people. Most of the loved ones they care for are suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Donations to St. John’s Community Care make it possible to make a positive, compassionate difference in the lives of people challenged by aging or disabilities.

