GCS employees donate to The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $876 in June to benefit The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

The nonprofit foundation was founded in memory of Jonny Wade, shortly after brain cancer took his life at age 8. Despite the circumstances, Jonny believed he could and should make a difference for other children affected by cancer.

The foundation is Jonny’s foundation to honor his wish that no other kid should have cancer. To learn more about this wonderful foundation, visit KidsShouldntHaveCancer.org.

