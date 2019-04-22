GCS employees pitch in for Once Upon a Prayer Pet Rescue

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,145 in April to benefit Once Upon a Prayer Pet Rescue.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Once Upon A Prayer is a foster-based pet rescue and sanctuary. They are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit and operate solely on donations from the public. The goal of Once Upon A Prayer is to find all of its animals the perfect placement. They do not believe in restrictions some rescues put on potential adopters, including preferences of home owners over apartment dwellers, or people with fenced yards over open spaces. Adoption events take place from 1-4 p.m. every Sunday at the Fairview Heights Illinois Petco.

To learn more, visit Facebook.com/OnceUponAPrayerSanctuaryAndRescue. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

