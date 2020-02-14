GCS employees tallied 1,000 volunteer hours in 2019

In 2019, GCS Credit Union generated nearly 1,000 employee volunteer hours through its Caring for our Community program.

The original program recognizes staff members for their volunteer hours.

GCS Credit Union’s top volunteer in 2019 was Jason Kaminski, a member service representative who recently celebrated 20 years with GCS Credit Union. Kaminski volunteered 200 hours in the community through neighborhood and philanthropic events.

The credit union has always focused on giving back to its communities. GCS employees pledged $16,618 in donations to the United Way in 2019. The GCS Credit Union Board of Directors matched this donation with an additional $16,618 given to the United Way. In addition, employees participate in Jean Days each month and have raised $11,237 for local charities in need in 2019.

If your group, organization, or event is in need of volunteers, contact the GCS Credit Union Community Relations Team at (618) 797-3668. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

