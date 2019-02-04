GCS employees volunteered more than 1,000 hours last year

Second-place volunteer winner LeAnne Fetrow and first-place winner Mandy Roustio

In 2018, GCS Credit Union generated about 1,000 employee volunteer hours through its Caring for our Community program.

The program rewards staff members for their volunteer hours in the community. The credit union’s top volunteer in 2018 was eServices Representative Mandy Roustio, who volunteered 83 hours through community and philanthropic events.

“I enjoy helping in my community, and it is amazing to work for a company that encourages and recognizes their employees that volunteer,” Roustio said.

The credit union makes giving back to its communities a priority. Employees pledged about $21,490 in donations to the United Way in 2018. The credit union’s Board of Directors matched this donation with an additional $21,490 for the United Way. In addition, employees participate in Jeans Days each month and raised $11,356 for charities in 2018.

Groups or events needing volunteers can contact the credit union at (618) 797-3668.

