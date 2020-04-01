Genealogy resources available online

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library.

The Hayner Public Library District issued the following statement:

We miss you at the Genealogy & Local History Library, but we’re still working to get genealogy resources to you. And I have good news! With the help of the Illinois Heartland Library System and ProQuest, we are now able to offer remote access to Ancestry Library Edition with your Hayner library card. We anticipate reopening on Monday, May 4. The remote access will be available until the end of April.

The link is on the Online Resources tap of the main page of the Hayner Library website, https://www.haynerlibrary.org/ or you can go there directly from here: https://proxy.lcls.org:2443/login?url=https://ancestrylibrary.proquest.com/aleweb/ale/do/login/refurl

If you have trouble or need tips, please feel free to email me at genealogy@haynerlibrary.org or lacy.mcdonald@haynerlibrary.org for help. The Ancestry Library Learning Center has lots of good information as well.

For those of you who do not have a Hayner library card, if your home library subscribes to Ancestry, they may be able to get remote access as well. It's not an automatic switch (it took me about a week to figure out who to contact and how to make it work), but it is worth asking.

Thanks,

Lacy S. McDonald