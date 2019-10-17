Gerard Fischer awarded Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC as its Small Business of the Month for October 2019.

Gerard Fischer and Associates says its mission is to be the most trusted and valued service-driven insurance agency. The vision is to maximize customer values through industry-leading service, exceptional claims experiences and products that build long-term relationships.

Over the last five years, it has raised money for a multitude of community organizations. Last December, it was able to provide a monetary donation to the Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express, formerly known as the Santa Train, where more than 2,400 children attended. Through American Family Insurance, Gerard Fischer and Associates won a community involvement award for this and was able to provide another monetary donation to Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton.

Gerard Fischer and Associates has three locations in Godfrey, Edwardsville and Quincy, Ill.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.