Get your cigar on: Next networking event set for May 23

The third annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event hosted by Derrick and Kathleen Richardson will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. This rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public.

Bluff City Grill is local restaurant owned by Cathy Gross. Gigi Darr, one the area’s most talented and popular musicians, will perform live music with a special guest. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, is highly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling and will roll cigars right in front of participants.

“The first two years were a success,” Derrick D. Richardson said. “This event is just not about cigars. It’s about networking, fun, and bringing people out to enjoy Alton. This is a twist to networking events in Alton. So even if you don’t smoke, you don’t want to miss this event. There will also be food and drinks available to purchase and plenty of seating. If you can’t stay, stop by to purchase a cigar as a gift. This is an annual event that we will continue.”

