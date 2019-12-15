Getting into the holiday spirit

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Children enjoy food and activities at the Billie’s Kids Christmas Party on Dec. 7 at Granite City Township Hall.

For almost half a century, Billie’s Kids Christmas Party has been one of the Granite City area’s most popular holiday events.

The party has attracted numerous children in need every year. They receive gifts such as toys, hats, gloves, and games.

“It’s just a labor of love,” said Paula Hubbard, one of the event’s organizers.

The party celebrated its 49th year on Dec. 7 at Granite City Township Hall with 180 children and 70 families in attendance. Coordinated Youth and Health Services and the Tri-City Area United Way sponsor the two-hour event.

“The United Way is very committed to this community,” Tri-City Area United Way director Maura Wuellner said. “To see the children experience the holidays in a healthy and fun fashion, it’s awesome.”

Billie’s Kids is named after Billie Schuler, who passed away in 2009.

“My mom was always a volunteer,” Hubbard said. “She worked at the United Way office and she was the secretary of United Way.”

The party had its first year in 1970 as the Chamber of Commerce Kids’ Christmas Party. It was at the Madison Recreation Center and Brown Recreation Center before it moved to the Township Hall in the 1980s.

“It started in 1970 with the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce,” Hubbard said. “When the women’s division folded and it became just the Chamber of Commerce, they took it over for a while, but they didn’t want to do it anymore. Eight years ago, because I was still coming to the party for the chamber in my mom’s name, I said, ‘We’ll take it.’ So I went to all of my brothers and sisters and said, ‘Guys, we’re not going to let our mom’s name die. We’re going to carry this on.’ And we did.”

Hubbard said the party’s mission is to give back to the community.

“When my mom started this, we drove kids to the party and I threw a fit,” she said. “Me and my sister Cindy would be like, ‘Mom, we don’t want to give up a whole stupid Saturday to bring these kids.’ When we get to the party and when we see these kids’ faces and when we see how they cry when they get something they don’t have, then we won’t be all ashamed of ourselves.”

The party spent its first year without Cindy Gavilsky, another event organizer who passed away in July.

“Cindy was the straw boss,” Hubbard said of her older sister. “We did whatever she told us to do.”

Hubbard said Jamie Schuler, another family member, did an outstanding job helping.

“Because we’re all grieving this year, she has taken the ball and ran with it this year,” she said. “She’s our rock star. She makes things happen because we were all too busy. She just stepped up.”

Next year’s party is scheduled for Dec. 12.

