Gift of Voice celebrates three years

It was a cold and rainy night, but inside the LeClaire Room on Edwardsville’s Lewis and Clark Community College campus, a warm and celebratory crowd of about 50 gathered to celebrate Gift of Voice’s third “birthday.”

Gift of Voice is a peer-operated organization focused on mental health and trauma recovery, especially for individuals and communities involved with the justice system. Since the organization formed in November 2016, it has grown and touched the lives of many people through counseling and advocacy, including one advocacy day every year at the Illinois State Capitol and a pastor resource day.

While some of the birthday party attendees paid for their meal plates, many supporters of Gift of Voice were able to eat for free thanks to a donation by Cassens Transport Co. Also sponsoring the celebration was state Rep. Monica Bristow of the 111th District.

Of the one in four people with a mental health condition, 25-50 percent have attempted suicide at least once. Statistics are unclear because many people don’t disclose a mental health condition or simply lack access to resources for diagnosis. While many countries have seen suicide rates drop, according to the National Center for Health Statistics’ 2018 report, U.S. suicide rates have risen 33 percent since 1999 and began increasing even more sharply in 2006. It is the 10th-leading cause of death in general, fourth for people age 35-54 and second for people age 10-34.

Gift of Voice Director AJ French spoke to the attendees about how the organization is continuing to grow and help others, even beyond its own area. She introduced people who had been helped by the organization, and they gave emotional testimonies.

“When you are given options, you have choices and hope,” Christopher Keck said as he spoke about how much Gift of Voice helped him on his journey of recovery. “When your options are limited, you have a sense of hopelessness.”

Keynote speaker Nathan Rynders brought the crowd to its feet with his story of a long road to recovery after years of struggling with addiction and incarceration. After finding his personal faith, his past complicated efforts to find a job. French contacted him about an opportunity to work part time as Gift of Voice opened its recovery center, giving him his first paying job.

“This is what Gift of Voice provides, not just training and advocacy, but hope to the hopeless and a voice to those who cannot be heard,” Rynders said.

After the celebration ended with a prayer by Pastor John Roberts of Eden Church, where Gift of Voice has its office space, attendees were encouraged to donate what they could.

“Having advocates is extremely important and we need your help,” board of directors member Michelle Tibbs said.

Winter and the holiday season are particularly difficult for people who struggle with mental health. For more information, visit the Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or call 1-800-273-8255.

