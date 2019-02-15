Gift of Voice marks milestone

× Expand Ricardo Anderson, Michelle Tibbs, AJ French, Tammy Iskarous and Julie Seest

Gift of Voice, a mental health and trauma recovery training center operated primarily by people in recovery, partnered with Jack Schmitt Chevrolet to celebrate obtaining 501(c)3 status as a nonprofit. The event was at Jack Schmitt Chevrolet on Valentine’s Day.

The celebration consisted of a raffle for a 2019 Chevy Cruze, provided 500 people donated to the celebration online. Alternatively, a 50/50 drawing was held with Tammy Iskarous being the winner of $1,375. Iskarous immediately gave her entire winnings back to Gift of Voice.

“Gift of Voice would like to thank Iskarous for her generous blessing and thank everyone who contributed to our 501(c)3 Celebration,” a press release states. “People from California, Illinois, Missouri, Oregon, North Carolina and Texas made donations to support mental health and trauma recovery.”

