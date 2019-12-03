Gift-wrapping service starts Saturday at Alton Square

×
The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is offering its annual gift-wrapping services at Alton Square Mall (lower level between Hayner Library and JC Penney) Dec. 7-24.
League members will wrap gifts from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 24. Proceeds will go toward beautification and grants to area nonprofit organizations.
The league has been holding this annual fundraiser at the Alton Square Mall since 1978.