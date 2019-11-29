Gifted and twisted: Alton Little Theater actors put their own spin on Dickens-inspired tale

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox (From left) Buford Johnson (Kevin Frakes), Daisy (Kim Hillman), Darla (Mary Crank) and Bubba (Brant McCance) in ALT’s show “A Twisted Christmas Carol”

If anybody could ever blend Christmas, barbecue sauce, a twister and love all in one story, it’s playwright Phil Olson.

His newest play, “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” is world premiering at Alton Little Theater from Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15.

All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except for 2 p.m. Sundays.

The show’s direction is helmed by Executive Director Lee Cox, who has also played the character of “Mom” in ALT’s past productions of Olson’s “A Nice Family Gathering” and “A Nice Family Christmas.”

“It’s set in West Texas and the theme that underlies the entire show is the loss of love and a barbecue recipe,” says Loftin Woodiel, who plays Hank, the character who comes back in spirit to guide former barbecue sauce partner, Buford, in a twisted take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Barbecue joint owner Buford Johnson (ALT’s Artistic Director Kevin Frakes) gets into an argument with his wife, Darla (Mary Crank), on Christmas Eve, storms out of the restaurant, goes four-wheeling in his pickup, gets hit by a twister, rolls the vehicle and falls into a coma.

He comes back in his dream and is visited by Hank (Woodiel), his former business partner, who plays the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and who takes him on a journey similar to the classic Dickens tale.

Another problem that underlies the plot is Hank’s former relationship with Buford’s wife.

“Every now and then, we find the bar owner becomes jealous, whether appropriately or inappropriately, of this guy who is now rich and enjoying life,” Woodiel says.

There are three versions of Hank that Woodiel plays. One is the spirit that leads Buford through Christmas Past, Present and Future. The second is the one that visits the bar while Buford is in a coma, and who also attempts to steal his wife from him. This is the one that has manifested in Buford’s mind about what he thinks is real.

The third is the real version of Hank, who turns up to make good, and give Buford and Darla a check for their portion of the barbecue sauce sale and the interest.

“I’ve come out with three solid personalities, and that’s more voices than I usually hear in my head,” Woodiel jokes.

Rounding out the cast is Brant McCance, who plays Bubba, owner of six local gas stations, and Kim Hillman, who plays Daisy.

“It’s just a fun, crazy show,” Frakes says. “It’s the kind of show you don’t want to think about too much. You’re just out there having fun. I couldn’t ask for a better cast.

“We’ve become family early on, which makes it work better.”

Frakes, who also directed “A Nice Family Gathering” and “A Nice Family Christmas,” is pretty similar to the character of Buford in that they both speak alike.

“It’s kind of funny because I’ve actually said some of these words at one time or another but I do it more jokingly in real life, where he actually lives them and says them for real.”

Tickets are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or visiting the website.

Also coming up this holiday season at ALT is a two-night performance of “Sing Along with Santa” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

Tickets are $10 and include hot chocolate.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox Brant McCance portrays Bubba in Alton Little Theater’s production of “A Twisted Christmas Carol.”

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox A spirit manifested as Hank (Loftin Woodiel) (left) visits his former business partner, Buford Johnson (Kevin Frakes).