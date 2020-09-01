Girl, 2, dies after being struck by pickup in Godfrey

× Expand police

A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a pickup Monday in Godfrey, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.

Nonn said the victim was struck by a full-size pickup truck on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane in the Village of Godfrey. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 3:37 p.m. A resuscitation effort was commenced on scene and the child was transported by ambulance to OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 4:12 p.m.

An autopsy conducted Monday evening indicated that the decedent died as the result of blunt head and neck trauma. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Funeral arrangements remain pending under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

Police were expected to conduct a press conference about the case at 2 p.m. today.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter