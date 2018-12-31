Girl Scouts cookie booths return this weekend

× Expand John Lair

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the Girl Scout Cookie Program on Saturday with the first Girl Scout Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from troops that have set up shop at establishments throughout Southern Illinois.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math programming. Many girls put the money toward projects in their own back yards, from supporting animal shelters and food pantries to working with elected officials to change laws. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program develop five crucial skills — goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics — all while building powerful skills for their futures and making a positive impact on the world around them.

From Jan. 5-26, Girl Scouts will take orders for the treats, which will be delivered in early March. In addition to cookie booths and traditional paper order cards, girls can sell Girl Scout Cookies online through a safe interactive platform, Digital Cookie. Now in its fifth record-breaking year, Digital Cookie combines traditional sales skills with modern technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and commerce. Girls are able to customize their personal sales website and use email to invite friends and family to purchase cookies from the comfort of their homes. Customer demand for cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will take place from late February through March. For more information, call (800) 345-6858 or visit the website.

The Girl Scout Cookie Lineup in Southern Illinois includes:

For $4 per box:

Thin Mints: Crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating made with natural oil of peppermint.

Samoas: Crisp cookies coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolaty coating.

Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Trefoils: Delicate-tasting shortbread that is delightfully simple and satisfying.Do-Si-Dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter filling.Savannah Smiles: Crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar.

For $5 per box:

Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursing with flavor; gluten free.

