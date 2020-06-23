Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receives Bayer Fund grant

× Expand Girl Scouts robotics team the Polytechnic Puzzle Pieces won the Rookie Award during regional competition in FIRST TECH Challenge, a robotics league where teams design, build, program, and operate robots using a variety of programming languages and sound engineering tactics to compete in a head-to-head challenge.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has received a second $25,000 grant from Bayer Fund to support the council’s STEM Robotics Leadership Program. Bayer Fund gave its first grant to support the program last year.

“This grant from Bayer Fund is such a gift to our Girl Scouts,” said Lorettta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “It offers thousands of girls in grades K-12 a positive and meaningful way to connect to STEM education — an important part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”

Girl Scouts discover, connect and take action through the four Girl Scout pillars: entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“Our STEM Robotics programming, enriched by this generous grant from Bayer Fund, engages girls in a one-of-a-kind STEM Robotics team experience while also empowering them to make new friends, grow in confidence, and build leadership skills that will last a lifetime,” Graham said.

The grant funding allows girls across Southern Illinois the chance to participate in STEM programs such as robotics competitions, the Computer Science: Think Like a Programmer Journey, outdoor STEM experiences, cybersecurity workshops and more.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to approximately 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years,U.S. nonprofit organizations have received more than $79 million from Bayer Fund.

