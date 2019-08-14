Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew on tap for Sept. 7

× Expand Staxi wheelchairs, which will be purchased with funds raised by Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew, deliver safe, secure and quiet patient transportation.

The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer-tasting, from more than 25 restaurants and wineries.

“We greatly appreciate all those businesses that have been affected by the flood this year and have continued to support this event,” said Meg Johnson, lead organizer for the event. “We encourage everyone to support them.”

The auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. The money made from the 2019 fundraiser will go toward purchasing special Staxi wheelchairs for the registration area.

Tickets are $30 in advance and are available online at brownpapertickets.com. Enter “Girls on Grapes” under “Find an Event.” Guests must be 21 to attend. Tickets sold in advance can be picked up at 11 a.m. the day of the event, with entrance still at noon.

For more information, call (618) 463-7872.

