Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Shirley Lyerla of Godfrey has her blood drawn by Sara Hartle of St. Peters, Mo. Lyerla has donated more than a gallon of blood in the last several years.

The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April.

Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.

Nearly half of the public knows someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion. For many volunteer blood donors, like Gail Wright, that personal connection serves as inspiration to give.

Wright’s brother was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 1982 and needed several blood transfusions during his four-month recovery. She lived over 120 miles away at the time. Unable to be near him, she decided she could help by donating blood. Wright has continued to donate and recently completed her 11th gallon of donated blood – 88 lifesaving blood donations.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions, and the Red Cross salutes the volunteer blood and platelet donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations and urges type O donors to give now.

Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Riverbend-area locations

Alton

April 23: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE Dental Building, 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave.

April 30: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CALC Institute of Technology, 200 North Center Drive, Suite A

Bethalto

April 29: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Fire Department, 213 N. Prairie

Edwardsville

April 8: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

April 11: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive

April 12: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St.

April 23: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive

April 24: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Drive, Campus Box 1168

April 27: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main St.

Godfrey

April 24: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road

Granite City

April 19: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

April 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Army Reserve Training Center, 195 E St.