Givin’ It All For Guts donates $15,000

Givin’ It All For Guts, a nonprofit supporting research of Crohn’s disease, colitis and inflammatory bowel disease at Washington University in St. Louis, donated $15,000 in 2018.

The organization’s mission is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s disease and colitis through research and compassion. Its board has contributed about 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to physician offices, and increased its outreach to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The organization partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, director of the Washington University program. Ciorba and his team are committed to the goal of advancing inflammatory bowel disease research, clinical care, and education.

To date, the organization has donated a total of $38,542.

