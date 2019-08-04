Giving back

× Expand Submitted Photo GCS Credit Union employees pose with a $1,000 check, representing the money they raised for Blessed Threads.

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,003.67 in the month

of July to benefit Blessed Threads Thrift Shop and Resource Center.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of July.

Blessed Threads was established out of a passion for helping others. “There is a growing need in the community for a place that truly understands that need is not something that comes and goes, rather it is always there and shows up in many different ways.”

Blessed Threads is currently hosting their Second Annual School Supply Drive. Last year with the help of the community, they were able to provide 400 students with backpacks full of supplies.

Their goal this year is to simply meet the need of everyone who comes through their doors. Anyone who would like to support the School Supply Drive, visit Blessed Threads on Facebook.

Needed items include backpacks, notebooks, markers, crayons and scissors. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.