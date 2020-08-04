Glen Carbon man accused of child sex assault

Chartrand

The Glen Carbon Police Department received a complaint on July 30 of an individual engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

Detective Jeremy Coppotelli, working with the Madison County State’s Attorneys’ Office, on Aug. 4 developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

As a result of the work of Glen Carbon Police Department and the Madison County State’s Attorneys’ Office, Jesse Chartrand, 40, of Glen Carbon, was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault to a child, a Class X felony; as well as two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, Class 2 felonies.

Chartrand is in custody at the Madison County Jail on $200,000 bond. The Glen Carbon Police Department has not received or developed any information that Chartrand is involved in other related crimes.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

